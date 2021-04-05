Overview

Dr. Pomai Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Roberts works at National City Family Clinic in National City, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA and San Ysidro, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.