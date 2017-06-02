Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA.
South Bay Vascular Center and Vein Institute2255 S Bascom Ave Ste 200, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1409Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Bay Vascular Center and Vein Institute8420 Church St, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 882-9706
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- UnitedHealthCare
I've seen Dr. Kokinos one time when she took out stitches from my arm. She was very gentle as for the stitches were so tight, she maneuvered the tweezers, and was able to pull out the stitches, thank goodness no pain at all. Thank you Dr Kokinos.
- Vascular Surgery
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- University of California - Moffett Hospital|University Of California-Moffett Hospital
Dr. Kokinos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokinos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokinos has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokinos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kokinos speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokinos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokinos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.