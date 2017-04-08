Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banuelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD
Overview
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4773
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banuelos is so kind, thorough and compassionate. He truly has the best interest of his patients at heart! I have an unusual and rare diagnosis and I have been very pleased with my care over the past several years... highly recommend!
About Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003072646
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship
- Rush University Medical Center
- Baylor University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
