Overview

Dr. Polly Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Stephens works at Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.