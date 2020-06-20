Dr. Polly Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Polly Stephens, MD
Overview
Dr. Polly Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
1
Virginia Breast Center5875 Bremo Rd Ste G11, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 594-3130
2
Virginia Breast Center601 Watkins Centre Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 594-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stephens is great. Very calming and informative. She explains things in details you can understand and thoroughly. The office is welcoming and her nurse Kathy C. is outstanding
About Dr. Polly Stephens, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med Waterbury Hospital Health Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Bryn Mawr College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.