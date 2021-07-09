Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polly Leonard, DO
Dr. Polly Leonard, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Polly E. Leonard D.o. Ltd.390 Toll Gate Rd Ste 203, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best and smartest Doctor I’ve ever met. She care about her patients and goes out her way to help them.
About Dr. Polly Leonard, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801893367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
