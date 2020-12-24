Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shvarts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD
Overview
Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from Kisinev Med Institute.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 970 S McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shvarts?
I have been seeing Dr. P for several years. I ended up with an appt there due to another place being completely closed down one day when I showed up for my regular appt. This woman has been wonderful! She had me feeling the most normal I had felt in years of battling depression & bi-polar disorder. Turns out that I had been misdiagnosed for a long time. She knows what she's doing! I'm so thankful for her. Also for the other place shutting down or I wouldn't have found her! I'd still be taking a handful of unnecessary pills.
About Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023113552
Education & Certifications
- Kisinev Med Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shvarts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shvarts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shvarts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shvarts has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shvarts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shvarts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shvarts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shvarts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shvarts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.