Dr. Polina Sadikov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sadikov works at Family Physicians of Englewood in Englewood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.