Dr. Reyblat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polina Reyblat, MD
Overview
Dr. Polina Reyblat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Polina Reyblat, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1730281593
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
