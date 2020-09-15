Overview

Dr. Polina Khanina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Khanina works at Ocean Hill Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Far Rockaway, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.