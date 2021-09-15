Dr. Polina Rovner Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Polina Rovner Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Polina Rovner Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands4330 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0726Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Anna R Horn, Np4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0725
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy to have found Dr. Kelly. She is thoughtful, attentive, and incredibly knowledgeable. An overall professional and also personable and kind.
About Dr. Polina Rovner Kelly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205279577
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
