Dr. Polina Kaloyanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Polina Kaloyanova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University--Varna.
Polina Kaloyanova MD PA7777 Forest Ln Ste C206, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 694-8777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Kaloyanova treated me, as well as my mother and we both had excellent experience with her. Every time I went there wait wasn't long at all. Maybe 10 minutes max. In both cases when I visited and when I brought my mom Dr. Kaloyanova would listen to us and discuss with us the recomended treatment plan. Not sure why of the negative reviews. People have to understand they cannot talk for hours because there are other patients waiting. Anyway my personal experience with her and the office was very good.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Spanish
- Mount Sinai School Of Med
- Medical University--Varna
Dr. Kaloyanova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaloyanova speaks Bulgarian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaloyanova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaloyanova.
