Dr. Polawyn McKinney, MD
Overview
Dr. Polawyn McKinney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Tri-County Clinical1500 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Polawyn McKinney, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982895173
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
