Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Muy positivo y comunicativo . Gracias Doctor Kiran
About Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871798330
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- St Mary's Hospital
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiran accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiran works at
Dr. Kiran has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.