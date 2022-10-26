Overview

Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kiran works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.