Super Profile

Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lysouvakon works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-6604
  2. 2
    Friend Family Health Center Inc.
    5843 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 682-6110
  3. 3
    Friend Family Health Center
    5635 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 682-6110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Friend Health Pharmacy
    800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-0660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Wellness Examination

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1346304946
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lysouvakon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lysouvakon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lysouvakon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lysouvakon works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lysouvakon’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lysouvakon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lysouvakon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lysouvakon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lysouvakon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

