Dr. Pocholo Florentino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Florentino works at Elgin Surgicare in Elgin, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Woodstock, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.