Overview

Dr. Pochien Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Hsu works at Eastern Ob/Gyn PC in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

