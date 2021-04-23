See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Gastroenterology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pocheng Chu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Chu works at Brooklyn Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brooklyn Gastroenterology and Hepatology
    2315 86Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 333-0093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Chu is a very professionable, patient, helpful doctor in brooklyn. I highly recommended him to others.
    DaneseC — Apr 23, 2021
    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • 1720236813
    • Maimondes Med Ctr
    • Maimonedes Med Ctr
    • College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
