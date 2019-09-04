Overview

Dr. Po-Ming Fung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Bexar Co Hosp Dist



Dr. Fung works at Wellmed At Westlake Health Ctr in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.