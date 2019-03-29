Overview

Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.



Dr. Caldera works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.