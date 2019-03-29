Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0999
Rubin Bashir, MD12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (281) 984-8799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Caldera is a no nonsense kind of guy which I like in a physician. At times he is in a hurry but he always tells the truth about your condition. He did surgery on my knee and I had no problems.
About Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982668695
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.