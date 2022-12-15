Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershtenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago/College Of Medicine.
Dr. Gershtenson works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie9020 76th St Ste E, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 264-8039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gershtenson?
Dr Gershtenson is a Very great. Doctor and has a great stuff, they made me feel real comfortable. Had two biopsy with no pain, this doctor truly knows what she’s doing and so does her staff. Thank you Dr Gershtenson.
About Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154504017
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- University Of Illinois At Chicago/College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershtenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershtenson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershtenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershtenson works at
Dr. Gershtenson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershtenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershtenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershtenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershtenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershtenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.