Dr. Plas James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Plas James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Spine Institute5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-2422
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DrJames is so amazing! Dr. James explains everything and makes sure he gets results. Very grateful for his services. Also staff and Medical assistant were very nice and accommodating.
About Dr. Plas James, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School
- Tulane University
- Tulane University Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.