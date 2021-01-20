Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plakyil Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Plakyil Joseph, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs.sambandam & Joseph Associates Inc.1220 Pontiac Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 245-7393
-
2
Kent County Memorial Professional Billing Department455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Dr. Joseph is an excellent, caring physician. He answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease in a dire life threatening situation. He, his phlebotomy and his chemotherapy infusion team of nurses supported me with humor, great care and excellence. Together they provided the information, support and care that I needed to emerge from a most challenging situation with my life. While the secretarial/CNA office staff DEFINATELY needs to improve, the Nurses, Phlebotomy staff and Doctors, especially Dr. Joseph, are most competent and excellent with wonderful personalities. I highly recommend the medical staff at Hematology Oncology, especially Dr. Joseph.
About Dr. Plakyil Joseph, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1821070418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hodgkin's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Hindi and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.