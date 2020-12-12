Dr. Placido Morano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Placido Morano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Placido Morano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Morano back in 2013 and now again 2020 I traveled from 2 hours away to see him for his expertise. He tries hard to get to the bottom of your condition and he has a great bed side manner. God Bless him - I will continue to travel to see him. He truly is concerned for his patients.
About Dr. Placido Morano, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1902858434
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Med Center|Laguardia Hospital
- Ny Infirm Beekman Downtown|Ny Infirm-Beekman Downtown
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morano has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morano speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Morano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.