See All Rheumatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Placido Morano, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Placido Morano, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Placido Morano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Morano works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morano?

    Dec 12, 2020
    I saw Dr Morano back in 2013 and now again 2020 I traveled from 2 hours away to see him for his expertise. He tries hard to get to the bottom of your condition and he has a great bed side manner. God Bless him - I will continue to travel to see him. He truly is concerned for his patients.
    — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Placido Morano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Placido Morano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morano to family and friends

    Dr. Morano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Placido Morano, MD.

    About Dr. Placido Morano, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902858434
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center|Laguardia Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ny Infirm Beekman Downtown|Ny Infirm-Beekman Downtown
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Placido Morano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morano works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morano’s profile.

    Dr. Morano has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Morano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Placido Morano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.