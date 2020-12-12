Overview

Dr. Placido Morano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Morano works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.