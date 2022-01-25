Overview

Dr. Piyush Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Patel works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in McDonough, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.