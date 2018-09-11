Dr. Piyush Jogani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jogani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piyush Jogani, MD
Overview
Dr. Piyush Jogani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA.
Locations
1
Piyush K Jogani MD18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 310, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-9200
2
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 procedures performed by Dr. Jogani and I had no issues whatsoever. I do think his offices are a little tired and could use some upgrading but I have no complaints as to the services he performed plus the outpatient facilities where he performed them were excellent. One facility's reception area felt as if you were checking into a nice hotel rather than an out patient surgery center. He is well respected in the medical community and I would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Piyush Jogani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730197609
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jogani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jogani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jogani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jogani works at
Dr. Jogani has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Anemia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jogani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jogani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jogani.
