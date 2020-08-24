Dr. Pirooz Mofrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mofrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pirooz Mofrad, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.
Silver Spring Office10230 New Hampshire Ave Ste 204, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (301) 408-7891
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Meritus Medical Center
I’ve been a patient of Dr Mofrad for nearly 10 years. His knowledge, care, and demeanor are superior. I’m from a medical family and background, I Dr shopped in the DC area for an electrophysiologist, and I’m so glad I chose Dr Mofrad!!!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699865758
- Stanford University Hosp
- Georgetown University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mofrad has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mofrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
