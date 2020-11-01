Overview

Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Shriners Hospitals For Children Northern California and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Maguina works at Shriners Outpatient Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.