Super Profile

Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Shriners Hospitals For Children Northern California and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Maguina works at Shriners Outpatient Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shriners Hospital
    2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-2000
  2. 2
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 929-1833
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cypress Surgery Clinic
    2221 Stockton Blvd Ste E, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-2680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Shriners Hospitals For Children Northern California
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 01, 2020
    I admire with the short time I spent with him: a very humble, grounded and down to earth doctor! I had been in the medical field for 10+ years and had encountered different personalities of health professionals. His humility and being grounded (I believe) stems from the fact that he has done so many medical missions to developing countries needing his expertise…and this changed my perception on cosmetic surgeons.Dr. Pirko is professional, pleasant, accepting (no judgements/ discrimination) from the time I met him through a virtual consultation which I did not see much from another doctor I consulted with. Dr. Pirko treated me like his sister , it felt good that I felt I was not alone during the first miserable days of post procedure, he made himself available, gave his number . Dr. Pirko won the best doctor award 2019 in Sacramento. The time he injected the lidocaine to measuring my eyelids, marking it cutting me with scalpel, I can tell he is par excellence!Best experience /outcome!
    Rachel — Nov 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD
    About Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639342132
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

