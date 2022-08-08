Overview

Dr. Piotr Lazowski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Med Academic and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital and Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey.



Dr. Lazowski works at South Shore Nephrology, PC in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Wareham, MA and Falmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Proteinuria and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.