Dr. Piotr Huskowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Piotr Huskowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
North Jersey Eye Associates PA1005 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 778-7882
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable, takes time to answer questions and explains condition and treatment well.
About Dr. Piotr Huskowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huskowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huskowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huskowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huskowski has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huskowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huskowski speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huskowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huskowski.
