Dr. Piotr Dyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Piotr Dyk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
Lake St Louis At Home200 Brevco Plz Ste 202, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-4460
St Peters Dialysis300 First Executive Ave Ste A, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-6070
Pedro C Padilla MD2 Harbor Bend Ct Ste 227, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 443-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Dyk for 17 years. I was sent to him when I first started showing signs of renal problems and he has treated me through it all. I would probably have needed dialysis already if someone else was my doctor. But as my condition worsens as I knew it would eventually, I feel safe with Dr. Dyk managing me through dialysis when that time comes in the next 6 months to 1 year.
About Dr. Piotr Dyk, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Polish
- 1194712927
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyk speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyk.
