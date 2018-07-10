Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Locations
Carolinaeast Cardiac Thorc/Vasc960 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-6730
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is scheduled to do a lympth biopsy for me in a few weeks. But my opinion of him so far, is that I really like him a lot. He spend time explaining things to me and was compassionate about other health issues that I am dealing with. He laughed with me and shook my hand at least 4 times. Appears to be very genuine and caring. Thank God for some great drs here and there.
About Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- New York University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Dumicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumicz works at
Dr. Dumicz has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dumicz speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.