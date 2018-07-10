See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New Bern, NC
Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Dr. Dumicz works at CarolinaEast Cardiac, Thoracic And Vascular Surgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinaeast Cardiac Thorc/Vasc
    960 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-6730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 10, 2018
    He is scheduled to do a lympth biopsy for me in a few weeks. But my opinion of him so far, is that I really like him a lot. He spend time explaining things to me and was compassionate about other health issues that I am dealing with. He laughed with me and shook my hand at least 4 times. Appears to be very genuine and caring. Thank God for some great drs here and there.
    Cindy R in Havelock , NC — Jul 10, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD
    About Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669553400
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dumicz works at CarolinaEast Cardiac, Thoracic And Vascular Surgery in New Bern, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dumicz’s profile.

    Dr. Dumicz has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

