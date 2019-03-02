See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shelton, CT
Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.

Dr. Baginski works at Baginski Medical LLC in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baginski Medical LLC
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 185, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 944-9775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Ear Ache
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 02, 2019
    Dr. Baginski has been my family’s primary physican for the past 18 years. He is a very caring and thorough doctor. He has helped my husband and I during some very difficult health criseses. What I like most about him as a physican is that he airs on the side of caution, explaining pros and cons of different treatment options. His staff is wonderful, always trying to accommodate as best they can.
    Patricia Haven in Seymour — Mar 02, 2019
    About Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1164449906
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baginski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baginski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baginski works at Baginski Medical LLC in Shelton, CT. View the full address on Dr. Baginski’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baginski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baginski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baginski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baginski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

