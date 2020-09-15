See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbia, MD
Dr. Pio Poblete, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (24)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pio Poblete, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Poblete works at Maryland Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    School of Medicine Clinical Neurobehavioral Ctr
    5900 Waterloo Rd Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Pio Poblete, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215929112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poblete has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poblete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poblete works at Maryland Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Poblete’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Poblete. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poblete.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poblete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poblete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

