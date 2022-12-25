Overview

Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from B J Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.