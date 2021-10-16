Dr. Ping Fai Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ping Fai Wong, MD
Dr. Ping Fai Wong, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Humble, TX.
Dr. Wong works at
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6656
Vital Heart & Vein6400 Fannin St Ste 2210B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-9696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
I would definitely recommend Dr. Wong. He is very thorough and helpful. Saved my life.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Cantonese
- 1134237951
- New York Infirmary Beckman Downtown Hospital|New York Infirmary/Beekman Downtown Hosp
- Interventional Cardiology
