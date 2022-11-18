See All General Surgeons in Appleton, WI
Dr. Ping Lady, MD

General Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ping Lady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Lady works at Ascension Medical Group in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group
    1501 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 730-4435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Port Placements or Replacements
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2022
    My experience with Dr Lady is that she is thorough and works to deliver the best possible outcomes for her patients. She is kind and compassionate and takes the time explain what to expect from surgery.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Ping Lady, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Mandarin
    Education & Certifications

    • Carilion Health Syst Roanoke Meml Hosp
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ping Lady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lady works at Ascension Medical Group in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Lady’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

