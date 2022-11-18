Dr. Ping Lady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ping Lady, MD
Overview
Dr. Ping Lady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group1501 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 730-4435
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Lady is that she is thorough and works to deliver the best possible outcomes for her patients. She is kind and compassionate and takes the time explain what to expect from surgery.
About Dr. Ping Lady, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1174767271
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health Syst Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lady speaks Mandarin.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lady.
