Dr. Ping Gu, MD
Dr. Ping Gu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montvale, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Bergen225 Summit Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (212) 639-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gu is at the very top of his field and administers care with the precision of a brilliant scientist. He is up on cutting edge and complex treatments and approaches his patients with confidence and compassion. His support staff is equally competent and the whole team communicates openly, professionally, and kindly. Due to Dr. Gu's and the MSK surgical team's best-in-class care, I am now cancer free.
About Dr. Ping Gu, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336383637
Education & Certifications
- NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gu works at
Dr. Gu has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.