Dr. Ping Chu, MD

Oncology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Ping Chu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Chu works at Robert M. Komorn, M.D. FACS and Assc. in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M Komorn MD Facs & Asso
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1726, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-0888
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Pain Specialists Pllc
    10930 Resource Pkwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 338-2006
  3. 3
    Pings Chu MD Phd
    1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 2800, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 338-2006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2019
    I was diagnosed with nasalpharyngeal carncinoma in early 2012. I was unsure of what to do and needed opinions. I visited several oncologists before I came upon Dr. Chu. I met with him and his staff. They were all friendly, welcoming, and open to helping. We talked treatment plans and decided on chemo as well as radiation therapy. The office was accommodating and comfortable. During treatment, my nurse, Delhia, was on call all the time. She answered all of my questions and took notes of my statuses as well as requests. The care that she provided me was a big reason for my push into the healthcare profession. I strive to be as wonderful as a nurse as she is. All of the staff that I have encountered were fantastic. They always recognized my voice and were excited to see me even under the circumstances. Dr. Chu is knowledgeable, personable, and an overall excellent doctor. You'll be in good hands with him and his staff.
    Adrian H — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Ping Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316957368
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Hospital
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Techology
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
