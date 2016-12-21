Dr. Pindipapanahalli Ravindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pindipapanahalli Ravindra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pindipapanahalli Ravindra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ravindra works at
Locations
Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates8243 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-1481
Richmond Cardiology Associates1850 Pocahontas Trl # 202, Quinton, VA 23141 Directions (804) 730-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My spouse is a new patient of Dr "Ravi" due to the retirement of his previous Cardiologist. We're EXTREMELY pleased with Dr Ravi; he posseses all the qualities patients & their loved ones hope for, empathy, compassion, the patience to break down the myriad of information into layman' terms, and kindheartedness. Five stars all the way!
About Dr. Pindipapanahalli Ravindra, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235116377
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravindra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravindra works at
Dr. Ravindra has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravindra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindra.
