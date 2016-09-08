Overview

Dr. Pinchas Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Butler, PA, McMurray, PA, Greensburg, PA, Warrendale, PA and Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.