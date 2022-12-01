Dr. Pinar Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pinar Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Pinar Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend her I like doctors who take thire time to review your chart and labs since this was first time I saw her very attentive to my needs excellent doctor
About Dr. Pinar Smith, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 7 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1275928186
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School Of Medicine At Mount Sinai/St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Loyola Affil Hosps|Macneal Hospital Berwyn
- University of Virginia Medical Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
