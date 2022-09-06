Overview

Dr. Pin Hsieh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Hsieh works at Chest & Critical Care Consultants in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.