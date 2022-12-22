See All Otolaryngologists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Oh works at Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens
    19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Anorectal Malformations
Bowel Surgery
Hernia Repair
Anorectal Malformations
Bowel Surgery

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Anorectal Malformations Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation of Lung Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia With Tracheoesophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pediatric Concierge Consultation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    My 15yo son needed an emergency appendectomy and we feel so lucky that Dr Oh was on call. Before surgery, he explained everything simply but thoroughly which put us at ease. The surgery went perfectly and Dr Oh made follow up effortless. Our son made a quick and full recovery. The teenager said, “He’s the GOAT!” Thank you, Dr Oh!
    Sebastian Davis — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1154620375
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
