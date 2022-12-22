Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
My 15yo son needed an emergency appendectomy and we feel so lucky that Dr Oh was on call. Before surgery, he explained everything simply but thoroughly which put us at ease. The surgery went perfectly and Dr Oh made follow up effortless. Our son made a quick and full recovery. The teenager said, “He’s the GOAT!” Thank you, Dr Oh!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154620375
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
