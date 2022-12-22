Overview

Dr. P Stephen Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Oh works at Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.