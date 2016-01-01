Overview

Dr. Pilsoo Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Gastroenterology Center Of California in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.