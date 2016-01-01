Dr. Pilsoo Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pilsoo Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pilsoo Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Center Of California520 S Virgil Ave Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 368-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pilsoo Oh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043296866
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Indigestion, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.