Overview

Dr. Pill Raja, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kumool Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Raja works at Permian Womens Center in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.