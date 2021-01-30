Dr. Pilar Stevens-Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens-Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pilar Stevens-Haynes, MD
Overview
Dr. Pilar Stevens-Haynes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, NY.
Dr. Stevens-Haynes works at
Locations
South Nassau Comm Hosp Crdvsclr1 Healthy Way Ste E1, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3672
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens-Haynes?
She is the best. Professional, brilliant , kind and extremely thorough. Gives you the time you need. Speaks to you as a human being. I actually look forward to seeing her. Highly recommend her and her staff.
About Dr. Pilar Stevens-Haynes, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063438810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens-Haynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens-Haynes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens-Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens-Haynes has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens-Haynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens-Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens-Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens-Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens-Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.