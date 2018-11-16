Dr. Pilar Sabater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pilar Sabater, MD
Dr. Pilar Sabater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Pilar Sabater MD201 BRIDGE PLZ N, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 944-4305
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Englewood Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sabater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabater speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabater. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.