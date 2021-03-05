Overview

Dr. Pilar Bradshaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Bradshaw works at Eugene Pediatric Associates in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.