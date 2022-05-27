Dr. Pilar Bescos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bescos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pilar Bescos, MD
Overview
Dr. Pilar Bescos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Bescos works at
Locations
Family Health & Wellness Center of North Texas12201 Merit Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 294-8989Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Front office staff is the best I have seen so far. They are very friendly, super comfortable to work with, patient oriented and this seems to be the place where you can find "Integrity & Honesty". I will anytime recommend to this office.
About Dr. Pilar Bescos, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730127705
Education & Certifications
- R.E. Thomason General Hospital
- Herman Hospital - Houston
- Tex Tech U Sch Med/Thomason Genl Hosp
- Facultad De Medicina
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bescos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bescos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bescos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bescos works at
Dr. Bescos speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bescos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bescos.
