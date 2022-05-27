Overview

Dr. Pilar Bescos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Bescos works at Premier Pain Solutions in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.