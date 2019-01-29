Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD
Overview
Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in River Forest, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Tonino works at
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation7617 NORTH AVE, River Forest, IL 60305 Directions (888) 584-7888
-
2
Loyola Outpatient Center2160 S 1st Ave Fl 1, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Network Access
- SelectHealth
- Union Health Service
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tonino?
I’ve had 2 surgeries performed by Dr. Tonino and I can highly recommend him. I’m blessed that he found the problems with my knee and I’m doing great!
About Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1538238019
Education & Certifications
- K Jobe Orth Clin
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonino works at
Dr. Tonino has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tonino speaks Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.